Natixis Acquires New Stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 684,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $12,732,000. Natixis owned about 0.14% of AGNC Investment as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 46,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 32,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 163,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $18.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.01. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $17.84 and a one year high of $21.94.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.15 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 134.01% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a aug 18 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 30th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 87.80%.

In other news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 6,797 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $129,958.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AGNC. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $19.25 to $19.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “$19.11” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $19.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.46.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.