NanoString Technologies (NSTG) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock to $20.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. NanoString Technologies traded as high as $18.86 and last traded at $17.61, with a volume of 16340 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.53.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NSTG. Zacks Investment Research cut NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on NanoString Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NanoString Technologies from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NanoString Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSTG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 12.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,788,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,430,000 after purchasing an additional 201,325 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 3,422.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 151,779 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $515,000. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 9.0% in the first quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 526,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 43,300 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 14.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $542.44 million, a P/E ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 0.65.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.09). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 54.34% and a negative return on equity of 201.90%. The company had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.10 million. analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies Inc will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG)

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

