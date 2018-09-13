N Brown Group plc (BWNG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 230 ($3.00).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a report on Thursday. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on N Brown Group from GBX 290 ($3.78) to GBX 240 ($3.13) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 9th.

BWNG traded down GBX 14.10 ($0.18) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 138 ($1.80). The stock had a trading volume of 2,286,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,754. N Brown Group has a one year low of GBX 181.20 ($2.36) and a one year high of GBX 361 ($4.70).

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and the United States. The company offers customers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Jacamo, Fashion World, Figleaves, Marisota, High and Mighty, Ambrose Wilson, Premier Man, Julipa, and House of Bath brands.

