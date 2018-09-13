N Brown Group (BWNG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $132.20

N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 132.20 ($1.72) and last traded at GBX 138 ($1.80), with a volume of 2286719 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 152.10 ($1.98).

A number of research firms have weighed in on BWNG. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a research note on Thursday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of N Brown Group from GBX 290 ($3.78) to GBX 240 ($3.13) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. N Brown Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 229 ($2.98).

N Brown Group Company Profile (LON:BWNG)

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and the United States. The company offers customers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Jacamo, Fashion World, Figleaves, Marisota, High and Mighty, Ambrose Wilson, Premier Man, Julipa, and House of Bath brands.

