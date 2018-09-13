Myokardia Inc (MYOK) Shares Bought by Partner Fund Management L.P.

Partner Fund Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,819,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 869,404 shares during the quarter. Myokardia makes up approximately 1.4% of Partner Fund Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Partner Fund Management L.P.’s holdings in Myokardia were worth $90,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its stake in Myokardia by 17.8% in the second quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 198,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Myokardia by 12.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 276,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,735,000 after buying an additional 30,115 shares in the last quarter. BB Biotech AG acquired a new stake in Myokardia in the second quarter valued at about $23,832,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Myokardia by 22.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Myokardia by 25.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Anastasios Gianakakos sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $159,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,949 shares in the company, valued at $4,141,430.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc Semigran sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $2,678,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,542. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,615,240 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

MYOK has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Myokardia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Myokardia in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myokardia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.22.

Myokardia stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.95. The stock had a trading volume of 20,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,904. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -44.25 and a beta of 3.40. Myokardia Inc has a one year low of $32.80 and a one year high of $66.55.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. Myokardia had a negative return on equity of 21.16% and a negative net margin of 249.22%. equities research analysts forecast that Myokardia Inc will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which has completed Phase II clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to potentially alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression.

