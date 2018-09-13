Mv Management Ix Llc Sells 1,192,205 Shares of Nlight Inc (LASR) Stock

Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) major shareholder Mv Management Ix Llc sold 1,192,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $30,329,695.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

LASR opened at $26.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.73. Nlight Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $51.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.25 million. Nlight’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Nlight Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LASR. Zacks Investment Research raised Nlight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northcoast Research began coverage on Nlight in a research note on Friday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Nlight from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. DA Davidson began coverage on Nlight in a research note on Monday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Nlight in a research note on Monday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Nlight has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nlight in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Nlight in the second quarter valued at $158,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Nlight in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nlight in the second quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nlight in the second quarter valued at $317,000. Institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

Nlight Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in various end applications in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in North America, Asia, and Europe.

