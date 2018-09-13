Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a $28.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.40% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is a remanufacturer, manufacturer and distributor of automotive aftermarket parts — including alternators, starters, wheel bearing and hub assemblies, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters and turbochargers utilized in imported and domestic passenger vehicles, light trucks and heavy-duty applications. In addition, the company designs and manufactures test equipment for performance, endurance and production testing of alternators, starters, electric motors, inverters and belt starter generators for both the OE and aftermarket. Motorcar Parts of America’s products are sold to automotive retail outlets and the professional repair market throughout the United States and Canada, with facilities located in California, Mexico, Malaysia and China, and administrative offices located in California, Tennessee, Mexico, Singapore, Malaysia and Canada. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is headquartered in Torrance, CA. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MPAA. BidaskClub raised Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine raised Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $25.00 target price on Motorcar Parts of America and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

NASDAQ MPAA opened at $24.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.58 million, a PE ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.81. Motorcar Parts of America has a 52 week low of $18.09 and a 52 week high of $30.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $92.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.73 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,000 shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $79,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Edwin Ferguson sold 1,000 shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $26,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,975.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 93.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,864 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the second quarter worth $126,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the first quarter worth $220,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the second quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the second quarter worth $442,000.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

