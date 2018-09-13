Morgan Stanley Purchases 1,227,888 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (LLY)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,473,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,227,888 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $381,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 37.7% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 10.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 587,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,455,000 after acquiring an additional 57,487 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 6.5% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the second quarter worth about $1,206,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 44.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 44,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 13,637 shares in the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “$89.43” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 target price on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $100.00 target price on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.69.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Eli & Co Lilly sold 4,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $64,929.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,934,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,376,183.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total value of $15,597,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,050,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,575,702,166.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,855,011 shares of company stock worth $182,556,769. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $105.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $113.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.28. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $73.69 and a 1-year high of $107.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a positive return on equity of 39.84% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th were issued a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.57%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

