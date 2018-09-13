Morgan Stanley Has $405.71 Million Position in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (CSJ)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CSJ) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,912,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 566,832 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.87% of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF worth $405,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSJ. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 525.5% in the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 504,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,365,000 after buying an additional 424,235 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 47.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,095,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,740,000 after buying an additional 351,916 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,631,000. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 110.8% in the second quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 481,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,950,000 after buying an additional 253,211 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,284,000.

NASDAQ:CSJ opened at $103.71 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.18 and a 12-month high of $105.61.

iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Credit Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks results, which correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fee and expense, of investment grade credit sector of the United States bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S.

