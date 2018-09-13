Morgan Stanley Acquires 4,386,487 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,738,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,386,487 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up 0.5% of Morgan Stanley’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,835,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 18.9% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 382,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,874,000 after buying an additional 60,723 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 8.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 11.3% in the second quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 33.4% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Argus raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.36.

Shares of PM opened at $80.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.76, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.15. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.21 and a fifty-two week high of $117.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.84% and a negative return on equity of 76.67%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 26th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 25th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.

