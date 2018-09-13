Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,471 shares, a drop of 41.4% from the August 15th total of 101,442 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,419 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN MLSS opened at $0.82 on Thursday. Milestone Scientific has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $1.60.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 49.67% and a negative return on equity of 70.11%. The business had revenue of $2.43 million during the quarter.

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through dental and medical segments. Its products include CompuDent System used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection that allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns; and CompuFlo, a computer-controlled drug delivery system for the painless delivery of drugs, anesthetics, and other medicaments, as well as for the aspiration of bodily fluids or previously injected substances.

