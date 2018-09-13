Midatech Pharma (MTPH) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Midatech Pharma PLC (LON:MTPH)’s share price rose 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 31 ($0.40) and last traded at GBX 28 ($0.36). Approximately 77,189 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 61,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27 ($0.35).

About Midatech Pharma (LON:MTPH)

Midatech Pharma PLC, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in oncology and immunotherapy in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline Research and Development; and Commercial. Its products include Zuplenz, an oral soluble film for moderately emetogenic chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, radiotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, and post-operative nausea and vomiting; Gelclair, an oral gel barrier device indicated for the management and relief of pain due to oral mucositis; Oravig, an orally dissolving buccal tablet for oral thrush; and Soltamox, an oral liquid solution of tamoxifen citrate, for the treatment and prevention of breast cancer.

