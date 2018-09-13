Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP) Receives $115.88 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.88.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MCHP shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,887 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $159,130.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,998 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $337,151.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,791.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at about $554,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at about $719,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,140,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,918,000 after purchasing an additional 29,390 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at about $2,600,000.

Shares of MCHP stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.35. 112,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,114,183. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $78.33 and a fifty-two week high of $104.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.09.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st were paid a $0.364 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 20th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.13%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

