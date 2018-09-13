MGE Energy, Inc. (MGEE) Position Cut by BlueMountain Capital Management LLC

BlueMountain Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of MGE Energy worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in MGE Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in MGE Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in MGE Energy by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in MGE Energy by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in MGE Energy by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGEE opened at $65.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.69. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.05 and a 52-week high of $68.10.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $124.26 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 1st will be issued a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MGEE shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of MGE Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

