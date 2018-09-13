MFS Municipal Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (MFM)

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, September 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 18th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE MFM opened at $6.70 on Thursday. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $7.27.

