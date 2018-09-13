Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $9.51 Million Holdings in CSX Co. (CSX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lessened its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,775 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in CSX were worth $9,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 376,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,988,000 after buying an additional 60,046 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $16,479,000. 74.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $74.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. CSX Co. has a one year low of $48.26 and a one year high of $76.24. The stock has a market cap of $63.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.15. CSX had a net margin of 53.27% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSX shares. BidaskClub cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “$69.00” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.45.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based transportation services in the United States and Canada. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports agricultural and food products, fertilizers, chemicals, automotive, metals and equipment, minerals, and forest products; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.