Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $8.14 Million Position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY trimmed its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 150,915 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 73,890 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $8,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth $243,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 16.1% during the second quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 291,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,735,000 after purchasing an additional 40,400 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 41.7% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 316,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,077,000 after purchasing an additional 93,114 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 376.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 15,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth $172,000. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $56.00 price target on Bank of New York Mellon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.89.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $52.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12-month low of $49.39 and a 12-month high of $58.99.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 25.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

