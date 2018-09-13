MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Intuit Inc. (INTU)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,757 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $14,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,974,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $607,744,000 after buying an additional 16,086 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 218,719 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,685,000 after buying an additional 13,397 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Intuit by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,547 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Intuit to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $204.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.94.

In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.41, for a total transaction of $20,941,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 3,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.21, for a total transaction of $796,909.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 368,201 shares of company stock valued at $78,754,509. Insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock opened at $225.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.21 and a 52-week high of $226.93. The company has a market cap of $58.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.82, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Intuit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 67.39%. The firm had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.44%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States and internationally. The company's Small Business segment provides small business payroll products and services, including QuickBooks Desktop software products, such as Desktop Pro, Desktop for Mac, Desktop Premier, and Enterprise; QuickBooks Basic Payroll and QuickBooks Enhanced Payroll; QuickBooks Point of Sale solutions; ProAdvisor Program memberships for accounting professionals; and financial supplies.

