MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Has $16.43 Million Stake in CME Group Inc (CME)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $16,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 7,840,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,207,000 after buying an additional 215,439 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in CME Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,129,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,691,000 after acquiring an additional 716,655 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in CME Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,225,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,777,000 after acquiring an additional 60,825 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in CME Group by 38.1% during the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,765,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,472,000 after acquiring an additional 487,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CME Group by 14.3% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,566,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,940,000 after acquiring an additional 195,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME stock opened at $171.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. CME Group Inc has a 52 week low of $129.71 and a 52 week high of $177.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.64.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 111.45% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.70%.

In related news, CAO Jack J. Tobin sold 7,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.87, for a total value of $1,367,483.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,170.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $410,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,457 shares in the company, valued at $5,326,518.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,888 shares of company stock worth $4,882,542 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CME. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Monday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.40.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.