Mesoblast limited (MESO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mesoblast’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.22). Mesoblast posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesoblast will report full-year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.82). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.53). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mesoblast.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 203.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 million.

MESO has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright set a $17.00 price target on shares of Mesoblast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Mesoblast from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Mesoblast has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.04.

MESO traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $5.93. The company had a trading volume of 16,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,431. Mesoblast has a 1 year low of $4.74 and a 1 year high of $7.79. The stock has a market cap of $556.55 million, a PE ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mesoblast stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. 2.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesoblast Limited develops cell-based medicines. The company has leveraged its proprietary technology platform based on mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells to establish a portfolio of late-stage product candidates. Its allogeneic cell product candidates target advanced stages of diseases with high and unmet medical needs, including cardiovascular conditions, immunologic and inflammatory conditions, orthopedic disorders, and oncology and hematology conditions.

