Meredith (MDP) Price Target Raised to $61.00

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MDP. Benchmark cut their price target on Meredith from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Meredith from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Meredith in a research note on Monday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

Shares of Meredith stock opened at $52.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Meredith has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $72.25.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $788.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.26 million. Meredith had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meredith by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meredith by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Meredith by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,224,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,506,000 after acquiring an additional 89,980 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meredith in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Meredith in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $350,000. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Meredith

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Local Media and National Media. The Local Media segment operates television stations, such as 7 CBS affiliates, 5 FOX affiliates, 2 MyNetworkTV affiliates, 1 NBC affiliate, 1 ABC affiliate, and 2 independent stations.

