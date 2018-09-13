Merck & Co., Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share on Friday, October 5th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th.

Merck & Co., Inc. has raised its dividend by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Merck & Co., Inc. has a dividend payout ratio of 45.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Merck & Co., Inc. to earn $4.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.9%.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $69.86 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $52.83 and a one year high of $70.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $186.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $10.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Kenneth C. Frazier sold 228,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $14,825,915.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 938,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,021,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $325,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 396,393 shares of company stock worth $25,235,061. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. TheStreet raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.93.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

