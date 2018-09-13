Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Invests $464,000 in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PM. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $80.05 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.21 and a 12 month high of $117.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $120.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.82.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.18. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 76.67% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 25th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Cowen downgraded Philip Morris International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup set a $90.00 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.36.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.

