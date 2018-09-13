Matthews International (MATW) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

MATW has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Matthews International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Matthews International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

NASDAQ:MATW opened at $51.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.05. Matthews International has a 1 year low of $47.70 and a 1 year high of $65.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $411.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.59 million. Matthews International had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. analysts predict that Matthews International will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MATW. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Matthews International by 4.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,236,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Matthews International by 47.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the first quarter worth $3,434,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Matthews International by 48.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Matthews International by 47.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 78,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products in the United States, Central and South America, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development, deployment, delivery, brand management, 3-D graphics renderings, pre-media graphics services, printing plates, gravure cylinders, steel bases, embossing tools, special purpose machinery, engineering assistance, print process assistance, print production management, digital asset management, content management, and package design services to brand owners and packaging manufacturers; and creative digital graphics services, as well as designs, engineers, manufactures, and executes merchandising and display systems.

