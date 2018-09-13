Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLB) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,143 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Materials Select Sector SPDR were worth $8,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XLB. Kwmg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR by 902.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR during the second quarter valued at about $133,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR during the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR during the first quarter valued at about $146,000.

Shares of XLB stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,102,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,317,260. Materials Select Sector SPDR has a 52 week low of $55.21 and a 52 week high of $64.17.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

