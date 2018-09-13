Mastercard Inc (MA) Position Cut by Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P cut its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 1.0% of Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 8.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.9% during the second quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 10.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 61,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Martina Hundmejean sold 69,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.35, for a total transaction of $13,987,835.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,905 shares in the company, valued at $25,826,116.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mastercard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $194.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.56.

Mastercard stock opened at $214.03 on Thursday. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $137.75 and a 12-month high of $217.35. The stock has a market cap of $219.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.73, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 103.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

