Masco Corp (MAS) Shares Sold by Water Asset Management LLC

Water Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 77.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,063 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 290,543 shares during the period. Masco accounts for about 3.8% of Water Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Water Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAS. Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its position in Masco by 11.3% during the second quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 12,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Masco by 61.3% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its position in Masco by 4.6% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 35,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Masco by 4.6% during the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Masco by 6.6% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 26,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAS opened at $38.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.57. Masco Corp has a one year low of $35.79 and a one year high of $46.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.42.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Masco had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 490.27%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Corp will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 1,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $51,324.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,945,213.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 96,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $3,773,047.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 237,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,253,663.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Masco in a research note on Sunday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.76.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. Its Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas products, exercise pools, brass and copper plumbing system components, and other non-decorative plumbing products.

