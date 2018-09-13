Masco Corp (MAS) Shares Sold by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 68.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,120 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,752 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Masco were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Masco by 61.3% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Masco during the first quarter worth $2,141,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Masco by 35.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 107,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 28,108 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Masco by 229.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 35,792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 24,935 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Masco by 21.3% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,385,762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,041,000 after purchasing an additional 243,321 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 96,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $3,773,047.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 237,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,253,663.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 1,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $51,324.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,213.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $38.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.42. Masco Corp has a 52-week low of $35.79 and a 52-week high of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.57, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Masco had a return on equity of 490.27% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Masco Corp will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

MAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Masco in a research report on Sunday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Masco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.76.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. Its Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas products, exercise pools, brass and copper plumbing system components, and other non-decorative plumbing products.

