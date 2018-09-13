Marten Transport, Ltd (MRTN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.67.

MRTN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. ValuEngine raised Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRTN. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Marten Transport in the second quarter worth $220,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Marten Transport in the second quarter worth $228,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Marten Transport in the first quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Marten Transport in the first quarter worth $268,000. 71.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Marten Transport stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $22.25. 1,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,937. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 1.35. Marten Transport has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $29.60.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.90 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Marten Transport will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

