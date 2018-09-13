Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 199,247 Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 199,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $20,058,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,025,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,109,933,000 after purchasing an additional 58,754 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 64.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,848,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,796 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 68.4% during the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,613,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,000 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.0% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,524,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,185,000 after purchasing an additional 73,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,880,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,596,000 after purchasing an additional 46,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.40.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $103.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 52-week low of $85.16 and a 52-week high of $110.24.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $390.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.62 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 22.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David P. Stockert sold 1,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.59, for a total transaction of $164,271.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,563 shares in the company, valued at $7,676,445.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Russell R. French sold 4,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total transaction of $502,745.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,789,261.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2018, MAA had ownership interest in 101,362 apartment units, including communities currently in development, across 17 states and the District of Columbia.

