Marks and Spencer Group Plc (MKS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group Plc (LON:MKS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 316.25 ($4.12).

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Monday, August 13th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, June 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 260 ($3.39) to GBX 300 ($3.91) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 330 ($4.30) to GBX 325 ($4.23) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 24th.

LON MKS traded down GBX 6.10 ($0.08) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 287.20 ($3.74). 6,226,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,590,000. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12-month low of GBX 274.30 ($3.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 397.80 ($5.18).

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

