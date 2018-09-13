Marcus & Millichap Inc (MMI) Major Shareholder Phoenix Investments Holdings L Sells 52,204 Shares

Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) major shareholder Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 52,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $1,850,631.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,474,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,580,951. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Phoenix Investments Holdings L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 7th, Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 4,000 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $141,760.00.

On Monday, September 10th, Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 36,904 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $1,307,139.68.

On Wednesday, September 5th, Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 29,502 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total value of $1,073,577.78.

On Thursday, August 30th, Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 11,534 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total value of $419,722.26.

On Tuesday, August 28th, Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 45,085 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $1,647,405.90.

On Friday, August 17th, Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 42,929 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total value of $1,625,291.94.

On Monday, August 20th, Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 109,458 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $4,153,931.10.

On Wednesday, August 8th, Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 94,321 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $3,721,906.66.

On Wednesday, August 1st, Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 18,385 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $733,561.50.

On Friday, August 3rd, Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 66,878 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $2,651,712.70.

Shares of Marcus & Millichap stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,051. Marcus & Millichap Inc has a twelve month low of $24.34 and a twelve month high of $41.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.60 million. equities analysts expect that Marcus & Millichap Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 1,029.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lowered Marcus & Millichap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Marcus & Millichap to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage firm, provides investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

