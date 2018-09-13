Marc Benioff Sells 5,000 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.17, for a total transaction of $750,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 12th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.94, for a total transaction of $769,700.00.

On Monday, September 10th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total transaction of $750,650.00.

On Wednesday, September 5th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $2,273,550.00.

On Thursday, August 30th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $1,530,800.00.

On Monday, August 27th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.45, for a total transaction of $1,514,500.00.

On Thursday, August 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $1,468,200.00.

On Friday, August 17th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $724,050.00.

On Monday, August 20th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.18, for a total transaction of $1,451,800.00.

On Wednesday, August 15th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.98, for a total transaction of $724,900.00.

On Monday, August 13th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.58, for a total transaction of $1,455,800.00.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $155.37 on Thursday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $92.11 and a 1 year high of $155.77. The firm has a market cap of $115.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.24. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $144.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.97.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in salesforce.com by 64.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,047 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. TLP Group LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 353.9% in the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 328.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

