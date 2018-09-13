MAM Software Group Inc. (MAMS) is Wynnefield Capital Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Wynnefield Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in MAM Software Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,079,556 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. MAM Software Group accounts for about 9.8% of Wynnefield Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Wynnefield Capital Inc. owned 0.24% of MAM Software Group worth $26,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAMS. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of MAM Software Group by 7.9% during the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 805,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,944,000 after purchasing an additional 59,178 shares during the period. Bandera Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MAM Software Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,755,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in MAM Software Group during the second quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MAM Software Group by 345.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 15,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

Get MAM Software Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded MAM Software Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised MAM Software Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 17th.

In related news, Director William Austin Iv Lewis sold 122,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $1,067,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 606,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,306,358.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAMS opened at $8.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $99.99 million, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of -0.14. MAM Software Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07.

About MAM Software Group

MAM Software Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software, information, and e-commerce and related services to businesses engaged in the automotive aftermarket in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It provides business management systems, including its proprietary software applications, implementation and training, and third-party hardware and peripherals; information products, such as an accessible catalog database related to parts, tires, labor estimates, scheduled maintenance, repair information, technical service bulletins, pricing, and product features and benefits; e-commerce and online services and products that connect manufacturers, warehouse distributors, retailers, and automotive service providers through the Internet; and customer support and consulting services comprising phone and online support, and implementation and training services.

Featured Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MAM Software Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS).

Receive News & Ratings for MAM Software Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAM Software Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.