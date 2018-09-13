Mallinckrodt Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (MNK)

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 7,471 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 906% compared to the typical volume of 743 put options.

Shares of Mallinckrodt stock opened at $31.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.55. Mallinckrodt has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $39.05.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $631.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.15 million. Mallinckrodt had a net margin of 59.85% and a return on equity of 10.39%. equities analysts predict that Mallinckrodt will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scopia Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 111.2% in the first quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 8,626,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541,078 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 94.2% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 19,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares in the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt in the second quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 340.0% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 83,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 64,830 shares in the last quarter.

MNK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Mallinckrodt from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mallinckrodt from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Leerink Swann lifted their target price on shares of Mallinckrodt from $12.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

About Mallinckrodt

Mallinckrodt public limited company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded pharmaceutical products in Canada and the European Union, as well as in Latin American, the Middle Eastern, African, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company markets branded pharmaceutical products for autoimmune and rare diseases in the specialty areas of neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology, and pulmonology; and immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies, as well as analgesics and gastrointestinal products.

