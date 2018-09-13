Maker (MKR) Price Hits $354.89 on Major Exchanges

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded up 13.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Maker token can currently be purchased for $354.89 or 0.05462664 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, OasisDEX, Bancor Network and Bibox. In the last week, Maker has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. Maker has a market capitalization of $258.44 million and approximately $200,852.00 worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015447 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000308 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00279645 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00147997 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000217 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008479 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000532 BTC.

About Maker

Maker’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 728,228 tokens. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO . Maker’s official website is makerdao.com . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO

Maker Token Trading

Maker can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Ethfinex, IDEX, OasisDEX, OKEx, DragonEX, AirSwap, DDEX, Gate.io, Bibox, HitBTC, Bancor Network, GOPAX and BitMart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

