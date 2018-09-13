Macquarie Group Ltd. Trims Stake in Novartis AG (NVS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 966,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,680 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $73,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Novartis in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Institutional investors own 11.16% of the company’s stock.

NVS opened at $84.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.85. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $72.30 and a twelve month high of $94.19.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.93 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Novartis news, major shareholder Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 8,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total value of $26,342.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,322 shares of company stock worth $290,796. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.71 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.24.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines to enhance health outcomes for patients and health-care providers. This segment also commercializes products in the areas of oncology and rare diseases, ophthalmology, immunology and dermatology, neuroscience, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicines.

