Macquarie Group Ltd. Trims Holdings in Semtech Co. (SMTC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,271,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 40,858 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 1.92% of Semtech worth $59,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 223,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,502,000 after acquiring an additional 110,836 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,407,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $207,382,000 after acquiring an additional 684,861 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Asaf Silberstein sold 21,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $1,089,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,285,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James T. Lindstrom sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total transaction of $97,508.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,038 shares of company stock valued at $5,251,520. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $58.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.62. Semtech Co. has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $60.05.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $163.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Semtech in a research note on Friday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.30.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, communications, and high-end consumer applications; and a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications.

