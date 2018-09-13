Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $61 Million Position in Life Storage Inc (LSI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 626,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $61,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Life Storage during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Life Storage by 333.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD acquired a new stake in Life Storage during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Life Storage from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Life Storage in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price objective on Life Storage and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.38.

Shares of LSI opened at $98.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Life Storage Inc has a 12 month low of $76.42 and a 12 month high of $102.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.40.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.97 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 24.04% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Life Storage Inc will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 700 storage facilities in 28 states. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

