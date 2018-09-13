MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI) Shares Gap Down to $19.60

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.20, but opened at $19.60. MACOM Technology Solutions shares last traded at $19.77, with a volume of 19749 shares.

MTSI has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. Craig Hallum set a $26.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 4.97. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 1.75.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $137.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Chairman John L. Ocampo purchased 97,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $2,048,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Croteau sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $84,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,233.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $95,258 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 12.4% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 21,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 646,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,738,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 72.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 10,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 309,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and photonic semiconductor solutions in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, which include integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems for more than 60 product lines.

