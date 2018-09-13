LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) Holdings Reduced by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC cut its stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $9,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 178,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,833,000 after purchasing an additional 14,223 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LYB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Sunday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.01 to $121.95 in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.85.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $106.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12 month low of $93.94 and a 12 month high of $121.95.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 53.77% and a net margin of 15.51%. analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.10%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Olefins and Polyolefins?Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins?Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers, copolymers, and compounds.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.