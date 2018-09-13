LXi REIT (LXI) Earns Outperform Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their outperform rating on shares of LXi REIT (LON:LXI) in a report issued on Monday morning.

LON:LXI opened at GBX 114 ($1.48) on Monday. LXi REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 100 ($1.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 112.25 ($1.46).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th.

In other news, insider Colin Smith purchased 3,461 shares of LXi REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 111 ($1.45) per share, for a total transaction of £3,841.71 ($5,004.18).

LXi REIT Company Profile

The Company invests in UK commercial property assets let, or pre-let, on very long (typically 20 to 30 years to expiry or first break), inflation-linked leases to a wide range of strong tenant covenants across a diverse range of property sectors. The Company may invest in fixed-price forward funded developments, provided they are pre-let to an acceptable tenant and full planning permission is in place.

