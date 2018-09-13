Luceco (LUCE) Shares Up 14.4%

Luceco PLC (LON:LUCE) shot up 14.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 51.60 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 51.60 ($0.67). 695,733 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 755,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45.10 ($0.59).

Several research firms have recently commented on LUCE. Numis Securities raised shares of Luceco to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 65 ($0.85) in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 45 ($0.59) target price on shares of Luceco in a research report on Thursday, September 6th.

In other news, insider Giles Brand acquired 622,919 shares of Luceco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of £249,167.60 ($324,563.76). Also, insider Tim Surridge acquired 50,000 shares of Luceco stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share, with a total value of £17,500 ($22,795.36).

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, LED Lighting, and Ross and Other.

