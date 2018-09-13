LSC Communications Inc (LKSD) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in LSC Communications Inc (NYSE:LKSD) by 5.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,710,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,016 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in LSC Communications were worth $26,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LSC Communications in the second quarter valued at $122,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in LSC Communications by 83.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in LSC Communications in the first quarter valued at $260,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in LSC Communications in the second quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in LSC Communications in the first quarter valued at $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Get LSC Communications alerts:

NYSE:LKSD opened at $12.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.33. LSC Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $18.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of -2.98 and a beta of -0.69.

LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.04). LSC Communications had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 21.96%. The company had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that LSC Communications Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 14th. LSC Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.79%.

LKSD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on LSC Communications in a report on Monday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LSC Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on LSC Communications from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded LSC Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut LSC Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

About LSC Communications

LSC Communications, Inc provides various traditional and digital print services, print-related services, and office products. It operates through Print and Office Products segments. The Print segment produces magazines, catalogs, retail inserts, books, and directories. It also provides supply-chain management and various print-related services, including mail-list management and sortation, e-book formatting, and distribution services.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LSC Communications Inc (NYSE:LKSD).

Receive News & Ratings for LSC Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSC Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.