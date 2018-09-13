LPL Financial (LPLA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has $74.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LPL Financial Holdings Inc. is engaged in providing an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, general securities, alternative investments, retirement plans, fixed income, and insurance offerings. LPL Financial Holdings Inc., formerly known as LPL Investment Holdings Inc., is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LPLA. BidaskClub raised shares of LPL Financial from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a buy rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of LPL Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.09.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $64.31 on Wednesday. LPL Financial has a one year low of $46.56 and a one year high of $73.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.69.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $402,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,516.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 266.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

See Also: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LPL Financial (LPLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.