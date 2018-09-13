LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) Shares Bought by OppenheimerFunds Inc.

OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 627,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,770 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of LPL Financial worth $41,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LPLA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 266.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $402,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,516.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LPLA shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. BidaskClub upgraded LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on LPL Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.09.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $64.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.69. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $46.56 and a 12 month high of $73.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 7.09%. LPL Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. equities analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 8th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

