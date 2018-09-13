Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty-three analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.35.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Loop Capital upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $111.00 target price on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Wedbush set a $92.00 target price on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of LOW traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,127,637. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $75.36 and a 1-year high of $114.54. The stock has a market cap of $92.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 71.96% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

In related news, Director Lisa W. Wardell acquired 273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.72 per share, for a total transaction of $29,407.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 273 shares in the company, valued at $29,407.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.