Louis Vachon Sells 18,100 Shares of National Bank of Canada (NA) Stock

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Director Louis Vachon sold 18,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.01, for a total value of C$1,176,681.00.

Louis Vachon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

On Monday, September 10th, Louis Vachon sold 12,200 shares of National Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.04, for a total value of C$793,488.00.

Shares of TSE:NA opened at C$64.69 on Thursday. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$57.38 and a 52-week high of C$65.95.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The financial services provider reported C$1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.49 by C$0.04. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 30.45%. The firm had revenue of C$1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.76 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 24th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 21st.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered National Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$69.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Barclays increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Desjardins increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. CIBC decreased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$69.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$68.36.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.