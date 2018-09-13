Loopring Price Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 19% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Over the last week, Loopring has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Loopring token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001555 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Upbit, IDEX and Bitbns. Loopring has a market capitalization of $57.82 million and $2.57 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015315 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000310 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00283234 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00148623 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000217 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008469 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Loopring Profile

Loopring’s genesis date was August 6th, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,956,262 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,074,043 tokens. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/@loopring . The official website for Loopring is loopring.org

Loopring Token Trading

Loopring can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Bitbns, BitForex, OKEx, Tokenomy, IDEX, Binance, YoBit, Upbit, Bittrex, OTCBTC, IDAX, HitBTC, Gate.io, CoinExchange, Ethfinex, AirSwap and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

