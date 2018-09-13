Lonestar Resources US (LONE) & GeoPark (GPRK) Head to Head Contrast

Lonestar Resources US (NYSE: GPRK) and GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Lonestar Resources US has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GeoPark has a beta of -0.15, meaning that its stock price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Lonestar Resources US and GeoPark’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lonestar Resources US $94.07 million 2.21 -$38.66 million ($0.42) -20.10 GeoPark $330.12 million 3.50 -$24.22 million ($0.31) -62.19

GeoPark has higher revenue and earnings than Lonestar Resources US. GeoPark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lonestar Resources US, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Lonestar Resources US and GeoPark, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lonestar Resources US 0 0 6 0 3.00 GeoPark 0 0 3 0 3.00

Lonestar Resources US currently has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 36.26%. GeoPark has a consensus price target of $20.33, suggesting a potential upside of 5.46%. Given Lonestar Resources US’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lonestar Resources US is more favorable than GeoPark.

Profitability

This table compares Lonestar Resources US and GeoPark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lonestar Resources US -37.79% -5.39% -1.62% GeoPark -1.43% -3.80% -0.67%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.6% of Lonestar Resources US shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.6% of GeoPark shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Lonestar Resources US shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

GeoPark beats Lonestar Resources US on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lonestar Resources US Company Profile

Lonestar Resources US Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties in Texas counties. Lonestar Resources US Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, and Argentina. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field. It had net proved reserves of 95.7 million barrels of oil equivalent. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013. GeoPark Limited was founded in 2002 and is based in Santiago, Chile.

